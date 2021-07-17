Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

NET opened at $102.66 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock valued at $90,106,110 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

