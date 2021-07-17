Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEBC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

