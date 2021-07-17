Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 420,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PG&E by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PG&E by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PCG opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

