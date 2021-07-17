Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Short Interest Update

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PKDC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 2,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95. Parker Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
About Parker Drilling
