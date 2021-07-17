Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Short Interest Update

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKDC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 2,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95. Parker Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

