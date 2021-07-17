Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Trading Down 0.1%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 9,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 51,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

