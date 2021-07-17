Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $84.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,989,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $10,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $10,397,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $9,830,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

