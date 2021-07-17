Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $189,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

