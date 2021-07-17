Paul L. Johnson Buys 1,000 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Paul L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $24,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter worth $339,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.