Paulson & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.8% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $79,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.94 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.