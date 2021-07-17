PDT Partners LLC Buys 107,778 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 487.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,778 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $606.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $84,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,026,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,989,720.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,155 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

