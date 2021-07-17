PDT Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

