PDT Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of CEVA worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $958.70 million, a P/E ratio of -200.14, a PEG ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

