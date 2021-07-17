PDT Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in nLIGHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

