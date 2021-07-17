PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Core Laboratories worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 113.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 232,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 123,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 108,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLB. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CLB stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

