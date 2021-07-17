PDT Partners LLC Sells 38,615 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,615 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $2,943,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.71 million, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

