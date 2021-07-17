Peloton Interactive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTON. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

PTON opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 984,876 shares worth $103,788,451. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

