Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.84. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $108,157.50. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

