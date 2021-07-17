Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

