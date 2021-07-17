Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases 95,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 903.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.