Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 35,000 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $24,140,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $15,843,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $12,886,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

