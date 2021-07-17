Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,000 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATC. BMO Capital Markets cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

ATC stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

