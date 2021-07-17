Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.