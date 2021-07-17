Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $668,000 Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

XM opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.03. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

