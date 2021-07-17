Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

