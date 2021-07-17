Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.53% of Penumbra worth $348,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $64,559,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 79,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $254.22 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

