Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 3,799 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.