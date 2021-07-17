People’s United Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the bank on Sunday, August 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

