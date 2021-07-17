Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 832.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $9.04 on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile
