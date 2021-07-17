Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 832.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $9.04 on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

