Phillip Thong Purchases 1,054 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.38 per share, with a total value of $34,128.52.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $340.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

