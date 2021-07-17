PIBBLE (PIB) Price Down 4.9% This Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $30,787.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00793026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

