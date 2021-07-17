Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Short Interest Update

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Pick n Pay Stores stock remained flat at $$19.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17. Pick n Pay Stores has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Get Pick n Pay Stores alerts:

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.