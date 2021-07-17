PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PMX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,892. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

