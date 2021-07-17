Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up about 6.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $659,086,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,422,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

