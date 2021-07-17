Piper Sandler Boosts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $48.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

