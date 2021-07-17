Piper Sandler Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $80.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

FSLR stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

