Piper Sandler Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $435.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $39.43 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.45.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $364.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.37. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 51.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 27,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.