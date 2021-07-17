Piper Sandler Weighs in on Crocs, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Crocs stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

