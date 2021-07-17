Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after buying an additional 184,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

