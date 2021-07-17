Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Plains GP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.