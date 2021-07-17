pNetwork Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,189,919 coins and its circulating supply is 31,549,675 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

