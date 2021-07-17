Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 4,717 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 89.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $216,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

EPR stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.