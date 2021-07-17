Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 49.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $8,606,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,272 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 30.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 93,670 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,895,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,142,941 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

