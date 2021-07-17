Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,773 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

