Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 5,375 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $38.65 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. lifted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

