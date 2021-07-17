Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $660,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $34.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

