Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 212.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

FLS stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.