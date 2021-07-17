Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 12,497 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

