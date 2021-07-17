Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

