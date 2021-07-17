Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $387,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

PCAR stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.