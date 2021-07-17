Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $406,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in The Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,450,000 after buying an additional 90,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

